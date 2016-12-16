© nano dimension

Nano Dimension delivers 3D Printer to defence company

Nano Dimension’s subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies, has delivered, a DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to one of defence companies in the world.

The unnamed beta customer – which is a paying customer – is headquartered in the United States and described as leading company within defence and technology, with annual revenues of more than USD 20 billion.



This marks Nano Dimension’s fifth delivery of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer, following deliveries to companies from several industries, including an Israeli defence company; FATHOM, a U.S.-based advanced manufacturer with expertise in 3D printing; PHYTEC, a provider of microprocessor-based solutions based in Germany; and a U.S-based, Fortune 100 corporation in the technology industry.