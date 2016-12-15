© evertiq

Foxconn / Sharp TV panels JV stop supplying Samsung

Foxconn and Sharp have decided that the companies joint venture will stop supplying LCD panels to South Korean tech-giant Samsung – as they review the loss making unit.

Sources told Reuters that the joint venture will stop supplying Samsung with LCD panels next year as the three companies could not agree on the terms of the agreement.



South Korean Samsung is – or was – the JV’s biggest customer with shipments of two – three million panels per year. The report continues, stating that Samsung had to turn to LG Display for the panels after it received notice of the decision.



Neither company has responded to Reuters request to comment.



Sharp is looking to make a comeback and bring new life to its TV business – with EMS provider Foxconn backing it up. Sharp wants to double its TV sales to more than 10 million units in the business year starting in April 2018 – which would require the joint venture to produce more panels for its own TV business, the report concludes.