© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Obducat establishes a subsidiary in Hong Kong

The Swedish supplier of lithography solutions has established a subsidiary in Hong Kong in a strategic move to build up a presence in major markets.

The function for the subsidiary will be to drive the business development together with marketing- and sales activities in the region, and in addition also contribute to the technical development in Obducat. The company says that recruitment of management staff in Hong Kong has already been initiated.



“The establishment of a local organisation in Hong Kong sends a strong message to our present customers as well as to our future customers and cooperation partners in the region. This will promote our continued addressing of the Asian markets” says CEO Patrik Lundström.