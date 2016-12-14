© jirsak dreamstime.com

SMT Slovenia invests in Aegis FactoryLogix R3 Logistics module

A customer of Aegis since 2014, SMT Slovenia has installed the FactoryLogix R3 Logistics module into their facility.

The P&P Group, founded in 1979 and located in Slovenia, expanded their business to incorporate SMT d.o.o in 2003 and specialises in the development of complex electronic systems with extensive experience in the development and manufacture of sophisticated custom-made electronic devices.



SMT Slovenia’s core business is the development and production of custom-made electronic devices incorporating design for manufacture, SMT and THT component assembly and complex testing.



FactoryLogix R3 contains a number of enhancements and features in addition to the new Logistics module aiming at improving the manufacturing operations — from material incoming quality control and Sampling all the way through to comprehensive programmers interface (API).



David Breulj, Project Manager at SMT d.o.o commented “The purchase and installation of Aegis’ FactoryLogix Software underpins SMT Slovenia’s ability to support our customers throughout the electronic manufacturing process – including design and engineering, supply chain management, assembly and testing together with added flexibility from manufacturing prototypes as well as small or large volumes.”