© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Toyota Material Handling Europe and SIMAI join forces

Toyota Material Handling Europe acquired a major share of the Italian material handling leader SIMAI in November 2016.

Toyota Material Handling will initially acquire 66% of SIMAI´s share with a plan to go up to 100% within a short period. This new cooperation aims to enhance Toyota’s product portfolio and meet customer requirements in the material handling industry, specifically with tow tractors for indoor and outdoor applications.



SIMAI produces a range of electric tow tractors and platform trucks, with a towing capacity up to 30 tonnes.



“SIMAI´s dedicated and professional team has excellent manufacturing skills applying a modern technology. We are familiar with them, and our Italian sales organisation acknowledges their dedication and expertise in the area of our business interest,” says Sam Coles, Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales, Toyota Material Handling Europe.



“SIMAI will be integrated into our European Supply Network where we will apply our Toyota approach; respecting the current organisation, learning from each other and preserving today’s skills and management. SIMAI has an entrepreneur spirit that shares our values in quality and safety. So I am confident that we will make a good team” says Ambrogio Bollini, Senior Vice President Supply, Toyota Material Handling Europe.