Samsung sends final Note in software update

The South Korean company will release a software update in December designed to prevent U.S. Galaxy Note7 devices from charging – thus rendering them useless.

“Consumer safety remains our highest priority and we’ve had overwhelming participation in the U.S. Note7 Refund and Exchange Program so far, with more than 93% of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices returned,” the company writes in an update.



However, while 93% is a great number, it is not a perfect score – so to further increase participation, the company will release a software update on December. This software update will prevent U.S. Galaxy Note7 devices from charging and will eliminate their ability to work as mobile devices.