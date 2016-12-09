© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Panasonic to expand Appliances Business in India

Panasonic Corporation will start the local production of refrigerators and strengthen its R&D functions in India.

The company aims to expand its appliances business in the South Asian country by accelerating the localization of R&D, production and sales activities to develop products that match the local needs.



The new factory has been set in the premises of Technopark in Jhajjar, Haryana. It will have an annual production capacity of approx. 500’000 units and will be operational starting November 2017. Sales for the same will commence from April 2018 in India.



Panasonic will also establish the India R&D Center in Appliances Company India consisting of two technical divisions aiming at accelerating the product development and to realise locally fit products. It will strengthen the design division targeting the complete local product development process in India.



The company will also establish the design division in Bangalore in April 2017 in partnership with Tata Elxsi.