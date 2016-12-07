© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Japanese Minebea to open production facility in Slovakia

Japanese Minebea, a producer of electronics devices and components, is planning on building a new manufacturing facility in the city of Košice in eastern Slovakia.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic and the city of Košice regarding the establishment of the new manufacturing unit.



The company intends to invest nearly EUR 60 million over the next five years and create about 1’100 new jobs in the region, the parties announced in a press release on the Slovakian government website.



Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2017 and the company expects to be able to start production in 2018. According to the release there is also a possibility that the investment might increase to EUR 100 in 2022.



The Košice plant will supply – among other things – accumulators, motors, fans and backlight LCD screens mainly targeting the automotive indistry – and there is also a plan for an R&D center in the future.