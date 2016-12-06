© amicra

Amicra cooperates with Kanematsu PWS LTD

Amicra Microtechnologies, a supplier of die bonding equipment, has entered in a strategic partnership with Kanematsu PWS LTD., Yokohama, a subsidiary of Kanematsu Corporation, Tokyo.

The partnership which officially started on 1 December designates Kanematsu as the exclusive distributor and contact point for sales and service matters for the entire Amicra Microtechnologies’ product line in Japan.



“The partnership between Amicra and Kanematsu PWS LTD reinforces Amicra’s continued commitment and expansion in Asia and will enable both companies to work together to provide the best service and support to meet the needs of the growing Japanese market” states Amicra managing director, Dr. Johann Weinhaendler.