Obama blocks GCI's acquisition of Aixtron

The president of the United States has issued an order – on December 2, 2016 – prohibiting the acquisition of the U.S. business of German Aixtron SE by Chinese Grand Chip Investment GmbH (GCI).

The order – which also prohibits an acquisition by GCI’s parent companies and their partners, directly or indirectly – defines the U.S. business of Aixtron to include Aixtron, Inc.



The presidential order was limited to the U.S. business and did not prohibit the acquisition of Aixtron shares and ADSs by GCI.