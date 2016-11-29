© konrad technologies

Konrad Technologies accelerates global expansion

Konrad Technologies, a provider of application specific automated test systems, has recently launched several initiatives to expand and accelerate their international business.

As a part of Konrad’s global expansion efforts, Konrad has appointed Rung-Kai Tsay, previously Director of Sales at Lite Point, as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Americas.



“Ultimately, it’s about people doing business with people. We can’t win new customers remotely. We have to expand our presence in North America if we are to continue to be leaders in deploying application specific automated test systems for the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Medical Devices industries,” said Rung-Kai Tsay



Konrad’s solutions leverage a globally distributed engineering expertise in areas including ICT, RF, automation, haptics, vision and acoustics that provide OEM’s with advanced analytics that shorten time to market and improve quality.



“At KT US we are working to expand the successful Konrad brand into the Americas market and bring Silicon Valley innovation to the automated test industry. Under Rung-Kai´s leadership as VP Sales & Marketing, KT USA is well-positioned to drive long-term growth. Rung-Kai is a proven sales leader in the automated test industry and I look forward to working with Rung-Kai and leveraging that leadership to accelerate the sales growth of Konrad Technologies in the Americas.” David Loadman Vice President and General Manager KT US.