Negotiations are done – Ericsson shuts down Borås unit

The negotiations between Ericsson and the concerned trade unions have been completed and the number of employees that will have to leave the company’s operations in Kumla and Borås, Sweden has been announced.

In total 820 employees will have to leave the company’s operations in Borås and Kumla, writes Swedish paper Dagens Industri, citing TT.



The result of the negotiations also mean that the company will shut down all production at the Borås facility – where 460 people are being laid off.



However, Ericsson will start a new production unit in the city, which will employ about 175 workers. The new unit will work with logistics and software development – about 50 positions will be outsourced to an external company, the report continues.



At the company’s facility in Kumla, 360 out of the total 420 will have to go. The remaining employees will focus on developments relating to 5G. The company will disclose further information regarding redundancies at its other units in December.