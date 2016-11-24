© lockheed martin

Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron

Kitron has been selected by Northrop Grumman as an international source for manufacturing of a sub-assembly for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The potential value for Kitron is more than NOK 1 billion over the lifetime of the agreement, which runs until 2036.



The sub-assembly, called the Dual Channel Transmit/Receive (DCTR) module, is part of the CNI (Communications, Navigation and Identification) system developed by Northrop Grumman. It was won by Kitron in a best value competition.



The contract covers the initial steps of transferring technical knowhow and manufacturing prototypes for testing and validation. This process will be on-going through 2017. Kitron will then be awarded production contracts with deliveries starting in 2018.



"The F-35 program is crucial for Norway, adding significant defense capabilities and is important for Kitron and the region since the long-term program secures substantial employment. Winning this type of contract reflects Kitron's position as a competitive and trusted partner," said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.



In September 2015 Kitron announced a separate agreement to supply different subassembly electronic modules for F-35 aircraft avionics; that production continues.



Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under a manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture sub-assemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.