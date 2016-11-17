© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Japanese electric motor company sets up production in Poland’s

Japanese electric motor company, Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd will launch its first production plant in the Europe to make sure its production capacity keeps up with demand.

Expanding sales of motors for automotive applications has resulted in the need to build a global production and supply chain system. Mabuchi stats in a press release that the new plant will take full advantage of Poland’s position of free trade within Europe.



“We expect the new plant will have excellent productivity, and we strive to grow our automotive motor business, including increasing sales of middle size motors for automotive applications,” the company writes in the release.



The new plant – located in Lesser Poland Voivodeship – will manufacture and sell small electric motors and motor parts. The 26’000 square meter facility in scheduled to begin production by late 2019. When up and running the plant will employ 400 people and have a production capacity of about 16 million units per yea. The total investment in the project (planned for 2023) is PLN 360 million – or EUR 81.3 million.