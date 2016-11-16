© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

The UK has a new EMS provider

The UK EMS market is getting company from a new player, Hindley Circuits, backed by Andrew Lapping of Hamilton Capital Partners, has acquired the trade and assets of Opsol UK, and with that – saved the jobs of 23 staff members.

Cramlington-based OPSOL UK fell into trouble after its parent A-BELCO encountered financial difficulties. However, the formation of the new Hindley Circuits – and the purchase of all Opsol UK assets secures jobs for the 23 personnel.



At the helm of the new company is Richard Whitehead – previously the General Manager at OPSOL UK – who has a clear intention to grow the business and to at least double the current headcount within the next 3 years.



“OPSOL UK was a superb business. In creating Hindley Circuits, we intend to preserve all that was good about OPSOL whilst establishing a new, energetic and dynamic company that drives the business forward in partnership with our customers and financial partners,” Whitehead states in a company press release.



So, what kind of company will Hindley Circuits be? – Basically, the new company will continue to provide electronic manufacturing solutions over the North of England. Whitehead stated, “We are delighted to secure the employment of a great team of people. A customer of Opsol, Chris Pennison of Hyperdrive Innovations was influential in ensuring that this deal turned into reality. Chris made the introduction to Andrew Lapping that ensured we are where we are today”



Andrew Lapping said “We were delighted to partner with Richard and his team to provide the necessary funding to make this transition happen. We intend to rapidly expand Hindley Circuits and our strategy is likely to involve an acquisition in the short term”.



As part of this process, Andrew Lapping reached out to Allan Cairns, ex CEO of Fabricom Offshore Services, to co-invest and chair the new company – Hindley Circuits’ will be strengthened further with the appointment of Chris Pennison as a non-executive director, the press release continues.