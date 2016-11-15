© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and Tencent create joint innovation center in China

Qualcomm, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China), has entered into a strategic relationship with the Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG) of Tencent Technology.

The companies will work together to identify and create immersive mobile user experiences in gaming and entertainment. The collaboration includes a joint innovation center designed to explore new user gaming and application experience in the future by utilizing the strengths of both parties.



“As virtual and augmented reality deployment accelerates, mobile has many distinct advantages, such as making it possible to enjoy incredibly immersive content wirelessly virtually anywhere you go, along with the scale of a large existing customer base, excellent development tools and high performance, the power efficient mobile Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor, will accelerate the next generation of VR and AR applications,” said Adrian Ong, vice president, business development, Qualcomm China.



As consumer appetites grow for the development of high quality and differentiated mobile augmented reality and virtual reality gaming experiences, the need for stronger relationships across the industry will become even more important, Qualcomm writes in a press release.



The new joint innovation center will attempt to utilize new technologies from Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited in future conditional projects, while the center receives fast and direct access to technology and services support.