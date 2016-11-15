© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com General | November 15, 2016
Qualcomm and Tencent create joint innovation center in China
Qualcomm, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China), has entered into a strategic relationship with the Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG) of Tencent Technology.
The companies will work together to identify and create immersive mobile user experiences in gaming and entertainment. The collaboration includes a joint innovation center designed to explore new user gaming and application experience in the future by utilizing the strengths of both parties.
“As virtual and augmented reality deployment accelerates, mobile has many distinct advantages, such as making it possible to enjoy incredibly immersive content wirelessly virtually anywhere you go, along with the scale of a large existing customer base, excellent development tools and high performance, the power efficient mobile Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor, will accelerate the next generation of VR and AR applications,” said Adrian Ong, vice president, business development, Qualcomm China.
As consumer appetites grow for the development of high quality and differentiated mobile augmented reality and virtual reality gaming experiences, the need for stronger relationships across the industry will become even more important, Qualcomm writes in a press release.
The new joint innovation center will attempt to utilize new technologies from Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited in future conditional projects, while the center receives fast and direct access to technology and services support.
“As virtual and augmented reality deployment accelerates, mobile has many distinct advantages, such as making it possible to enjoy incredibly immersive content wirelessly virtually anywhere you go, along with the scale of a large existing customer base, excellent development tools and high performance, the power efficient mobile Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor, will accelerate the next generation of VR and AR applications,” said Adrian Ong, vice president, business development, Qualcomm China.
As consumer appetites grow for the development of high quality and differentiated mobile augmented reality and virtual reality gaming experiences, the need for stronger relationships across the industry will become even more important, Qualcomm writes in a press release.
The new joint innovation center will attempt to utilize new technologies from Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited in future conditional projects, while the center receives fast and direct access to technology and services support.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments