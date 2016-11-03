© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Nexans delivers first EV charging stations from its Donchery unit

Nexans is ready to deliver the first charging stations after landing a significant part of a contract to equip the sites of the national energy operator and most of France's public electricity distribution network with charging stations.

This contract along with the commercial and industrial agreement struck last April between Nexans and the G2mobility start-up, will allow the Group to confirm its commitment to seeking energy transition innovations.



The recharging solutions for low-carbon vehicles were developed at the Nexans Power Accessories France plant in Donchery (northern-eastern France). The R&D department has gradually been adding specialized professionals (electronics specialists, telecoms engineers and programmers) to its staff, seeking to respond more effectively to the demand for charging solutions in communications and services.



In April, the company launched a period of intense focus on this market, aiming to deliver the first orders in September. The plant has been designed with both capacity and flexibility in mind, and the first assembly line is already able to manufacture 50’000 units per year.