© semcon

Semcon & Øveraasen develops autonomous snow removal vehicle

Yeti Snow Technology, jointly owned by Semcon and Øveraasen, will develop a self-driving snow removal vehicle for Norwegian airport operator Avinor.

The solution aims to provide improved accessibility and efficiency. A full-scale pilot will be test run in March 2018. According to the companies, the project will be the first in the world where large vehicles are adapted to autonomously handle the task of keeping runways clear from snow.



Øveraasen is contributing its technical knowledge and Semcon Devotek in Norway provides expertise in complex real-time systems and autonomous technology.



“Every minute a plane stands still is precious. We see great potential for gains in accessibility, but also for the environment and safety because the machine is self-driven,” says Hans Peter Havdal, general manager for Semcon Devotek.



Having previously worked with prototypes to a 1:14 scale, Yeti Snow Technology will now develop a full-scale self-driving snow removal vehicle that is up to 20 metres long and 8.5 metres wide.



“An airport is like a miniature society with clear and ambitious targets for the business. If we can get self-driving vehicles to operate there we can apply the technology to any field whatsoever,” says Hans Peter Havdal.