Rockwell Automation names president of its Asia-Pacific region.

Joseph Sousa, who recently served as president for Latin America, will be responsible for executing the company’s growth and performance strategy in the region.

He will also be leading the commercial and selling organization in China, India, South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region contributed USD 834.5 million in sales in fiscal 2015.



“Joe builds high-performance teams and develops leaders. Both skills will be critical to achieving our business objectives in Asia-Pacific,” said John McDermott, senior vice president, global sales and marketing. “His long and successful career makes him ideal for this important leadership role.”



Sousa joined Rockwell Automation in 1988, serving as a district manager, sales vice president and regional president. Sousa succeeds Tom O’Reilly, who will repatriate to the United States as vice president, global business development at Rockwell Automation.