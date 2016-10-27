© season group

Season Group gains TS16949 in Mexico

EMS provider Season Group's operations in Reynosa, Mexico has been formally awarded TS16949 approval.

Commenting on the award, Carl Hung, President and CEO said “This site has been conforming to TS16949 standards since its opening last year. However, it is testament to the excellent team that we have in Reynosa, that we have passed the audits at the first opportunity – after generating the necessary 12 months of volume production records. We have greatly appreciated the support of our automotive customers who have trusted us with their production during the ramp process in Mexico.”



Allen Bennink, Operations Manager at the Reynosa plant added “We are delighted that our quality processes have been recognized as meeting the TS16949 standards. Some of Season Group’s automotive customers are already taking advantage of our PCBA, Cable Assembly and Electromechanical Assembly capabilities at the Reynosa plant and we now look forward to growing our customer base here in Mexico. The timing of the award is also helpful, as we have a stand at the upcoming Electronica event in Munich and are keen to promote Reynosa’s automotive credentials to European automotive companies.”