Samsung looking to LG Chem for smartphone batteries

Following issues with batteries overheating in Samsung’s smartphone, the company is now talking with LG Chem regarding supplying batteries for its new smartphones.

The issues surrounding the battery in Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 became to great and the company decided to discontinue the phone and withdraw it completely from the market. The South Korean tech company is now talking with LC Chen on using its batteries in future products in a move to diversify its suppliers and lower risks, reports the Nikkei, citing sources.



This would mean that Samsung’s main battery supplier – Samsung SDI, which holds about 70% of the battery supply – would get company from its rival, the report continues.