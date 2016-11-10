© pichetw dreamstime.com Analysis | November 10, 2016
2016 a sequel to last year’s M&A mania
The value of semiconductor industry M&A agreements already passed the USD 50 billion mark this year.
After an historic surge in semiconductor merger and acquisition agreements in 2015, the torrid pace of transactions has eased (until recently), but 2016 is already the second-largest year ever for chip industry M&A announcements, thanks to three major deals struck in 3Q16 that have a combined total value of USD 51.0 billion.
