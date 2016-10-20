© tesla Electronics Production | October 20, 2016
Tesla cars being produced will have full self-driving hardware
All new Tesla models will come equipped with full self-driving hardware as the company is making its push to become the first company – among many – to put autonomous vehicles on the road.
According to the Silicon Valley electric car company self-driving vehicles will play a crucial role in improving transportation safety and accelerating the world’s transition to a sustainable future.
“Full autonomy will enable a Tesla to be substantially safer than a human driver, lower the financial cost of transportation for those who own a car and provide low-cost on-demand mobility for those who do not,” the company writes in a blogpost.
With that said, the company announces that all Tesla vehicles produced in its factory – including Model 3 – will have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability. Eight surround cameras provide 360 degree visibility around the car at up to 250 meters of range. Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors complement this vision, allowing for detection of both hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the prior system. A forward-facing radar with enhanced processing provides additional data about the world on a redundant wavelength, capable of seeing through heavy rain, fog, dust and even the car ahead.
To process all this data and make use of it, the company has fitted a new onboard computer which is said to have more than 40 times the computing power of the previous generation. It will run the new neural net for vision, sonar and radar processing software.
“Before activating the features enabled by the new hardware, we will further calibrate the system using millions of miles of real-world driving to ensure significant improvements to safety and convenience. While this is occurring, Teslas with new hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently available on Teslas with first-generation Autopilot hardware, including some standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, collision warning, lane holding and active cruise control,” the company writes.
