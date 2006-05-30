KIC Appoints Two European Distributors

KIC, the leader of thermal process development and control products, and winner of multiple industry awards, announces that it has appointed Multi-Components GmbH as its distributor throughout Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and Comintec SAS as its distributor for the French territories.

MB Allen, General Manger of KIC International Sales' European Operations, said, “We are thrilled to have these two companies join the KIC Team. As sales continue to grow rapidly in Europe, it is imperative to have a motivated sales force that can provide our customers with extensive process knowledge, up-to-the minute information, many years of experience and flexibility.”



Established in 1983, Multi-Components GmbH distributes production equipment for the electronics industry, and provides installation and after-sales service. The company specializes in surface mount technology and ranks among the top 10 leading German-based companies in this field. Mr. Gerhard Reusch, managing director of the enterprise since its foundation, is also the company's proprietor.



Besides being a distributor, Multi-Components GmbH modifies standard systems and adapts them to specific applications. Additionally, concepts for new developments are elaborated, and realized in cooperation with the company's partners. Customers include automotive, telecommunication and industrial electronics as well as small- and medium-sized electronics assembly firms.