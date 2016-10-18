© andreypopov dreamstime.com

AIM adds manufacturers’ representative in Canada

AIM Solder, a manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, has added Starbord Technologies Inc. as its manufacturers’ representative for AIM’s complete line of solder assembly materials in Canada.

Starbord Technologies will support and assist AIM customers within this region in finding suitable products for their soldering needs.



Based in Eastern Canada, Starbord Technologies Inc., has over 60 years of manufacturing and sales experience in the PCBA industry. This new partnership is a valuable contribution to AIM’s extensive network and reinforces AIM’s value-added philosophy of providing top-notch support to its customers worldwide, AIM writes in a press statement.



“We’re pleased to announce this new partnership with Starbord Technologies,” said Andy Dolan, AIM’s Vice President of Sales. “We have total confidence that AIM customers will be provided with exceptional service and support.”