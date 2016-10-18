© samsung

Samsung to compensate Galaxy Note 7 suppliers

The South Korean company has reportedly said that it will compensate its component suppliers for the now – abruptly – retired Galaxy Note 7.

According to a Reuters report the company is now considering giving the suppliers orders for other smartphone models in an attempt to soften the blow.



Samsung is planning to pay the companies – in full – for unused Note 7 parts which have already been manufactured and then compensate suppliers for unfinished components. He report also states that the company will pay for materials bought specifically to make Note 7 parts.



"Samsung will determine the inventory levels for the partner companies and carry out compensation quickly," samsung said in a statement according to Reuters.