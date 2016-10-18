© saab

Saab acquires Nordic Defence Industries

Swedish defence and security company Saab has acquired the Danish naval company Nordic Defence Industries (NDI), which designs and manufactures mine disposal charge systems for the naval defence industry.

The acquisition of NDI, adds to Saab’s market position in the unmanned underwater domain when it comes to regional reach, technology and innovative solutions.



“With the acquisition we are strengthening our position in the Mine Counter Measures market, building a foundation for continued profitable growth. Our regional footprint will be strengthened as well as our role as a global supplier of Mine Counter Measure solutions,” says Görgen Johansson, head of business area Dynamics.



“With the high tech solutions for mine disposal provided by NDI we will have a product portfolio that covers the total need among our Mine Counter Measure customers.”



The company will be integrated into Saab’s business area Dynamics within its Underwater Systems business unit.



“After more than 20 successful years in the defence industry, with the challenges inherent from being a small stand-alone defence company, I am pleased to see new and exciting possibilities arise for NDI from the upcoming integration with Saab,” says Jess Otzen, owner and Managing Director of NDI.



Under new management, NDI’s main office and workshops, along with its staff, will remain in Aalborg Denmark, to ensure the continued supply of quality products and services to customers worldwide.