© basf

BASF: the fire has been extinguished

The fire in the north harbor at BASF in Ludwigshafen was extinguished on the evening of October 17. According to the latest information, two employees died as a result of the fire in the northern part of the site.

Six people were seriously injured, several others received light injuries. The injured were treated directly at the site or are being treated in local hospitals Two other people are still missing, the company informs via a statement.



“We are deeply saddened that employees have died and several have been injured. Our deepest sympathy lies with the affected people and their families,” says Uwe Liebelt, BASF site manager Ludwigshafen.



During work on a pipeline there was an explosion, which resulted in fires. The pipelines that burned included ones with ethylene and propylene product. Ethylene and propylene are important basic materials in the chemical industry. Ethylene is used for the production of insulating materials and solvents, among others. Propylene is used for the production of automotive paints, dispersions and adhesives, among others.



The BASF fire department and the Ludwigshafen fire department are still on the scene to perform cooling and safety measures. According to the company, continuous measurements outside the plant has showed no increased levels of toxic substances in the air or ground. Measurements will continue.



As the raw material supply is still interrupted, the steamcrackers remain shut down. Around 20 other plants are either shutdown or only partially running.