© luchschen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 17, 2016
Neonode moves AirBar end-assembly to Asia
Optical interactive sensing technology company, Neonode Inc., has relocatedof its AirBar end-assembly process to Malaysia in anticipation of high demand for the products.
With the move the company will focus fully on making the zForce AIR sensor modules – the heart of the AirBar sensor – in Sweden.
What AirBar does is adding touch and gesture sensing to both new and existing PCs. AirBar works with Windows® and ChromeOS operating systems as a “Plug and Touch” solution anywhere: simply plug AirBar into the USB port and interact with the display.
At the heart of every AirBar sensor lies a zForce AIR sensor module that is manufactured in a highly automated process in Sweden. The zForce AIR modules are now shipped directly to Neonode’s assembly partner Salutica Allied Solutions. At Salutica, each zForce AIR sensor module is assembled together with cosmetic parts into a final AirBar product, then packaged and shipped to Neonode’s global distribution partners.
“After extensively testing and refining the production and assembly processes for AirBar, we have now moved the end-assembly, testing and packaging to our partner Salutica. This will optimize the whole supply chain giving Neonode greater scalability and efficiency,” said Remo Behdasht, SVP AirBar Devices at Neonode Inc. “Furthermore, we are extremely excited that this month we will see AirBar in the online stores of the largest retailers in the United States.”
What AirBar does is adding touch and gesture sensing to both new and existing PCs. AirBar works with Windows® and ChromeOS operating systems as a “Plug and Touch” solution anywhere: simply plug AirBar into the USB port and interact with the display.
At the heart of every AirBar sensor lies a zForce AIR sensor module that is manufactured in a highly automated process in Sweden. The zForce AIR modules are now shipped directly to Neonode’s assembly partner Salutica Allied Solutions. At Salutica, each zForce AIR sensor module is assembled together with cosmetic parts into a final AirBar product, then packaged and shipped to Neonode’s global distribution partners.
“After extensively testing and refining the production and assembly processes for AirBar, we have now moved the end-assembly, testing and packaging to our partner Salutica. This will optimize the whole supply chain giving Neonode greater scalability and efficiency,” said Remo Behdasht, SVP AirBar Devices at Neonode Inc. “Furthermore, we are extremely excited that this month we will see AirBar in the online stores of the largest retailers in the United States.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments