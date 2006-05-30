Scanfil to axe 103

Scanfil gave notice to 120 workers at its Oulu plant in Finland. Today the negotiations resulted in that 103 of the 120 workers are to be laid off.

Last year Scanfil laid off 50 workers at its Oulu plant and this year 70 workers were permitted. Now the company lays off 103 workers as a result of a production transfer to lower cost countries.