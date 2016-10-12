© pinonsky dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 12, 2016
Fujitsu reduces UK workforce by 1’800
Japanese tech company Fujitsu is planning to reduce its UK workforce with about 18% – or 1’800 employees
Ian Tonks, national officer for IT at the country’s largest union, Unite, said: “This is a hammer blow for these hardworking employees who have given their all to make the UK subsidiary highly profitable.”
Tonks adds that this is not good news for the UK economy as the company says that it intends to offshore many of these jobs, and pointing to with automation also being responsible for job losses.
“Fujtsu’s main UK subsidiary made GBP 85.6 million profit last year and we see no reason for these job losses. Unite will be doing its utmost to fight for these jobs, as well as giving our members maximum support at this very worrying time.”
The cuts are a part of a "transformation programme" – but in a statement the company emphasizes that this move is not linked to the outcome of the Brexit referendum, according to a Reuters report.
“These changes are in no way linked to the decision by the UK to leave the EU,” The company said. “Fujitsu is committed to the UK and is confident in the continued growth of the UK economy,” the Reuters report continues.
Fujitsu currently employs about 10’000 workers in the UK.
