Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic expands printing capabilities with Orbotech

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic, a Chinese PCB manufacturer, is enlarging its inkjet printing capabilities with numerous Orbotech Sprint 200 systems.

“Investing in new systems and technologies in order to increase our overall productivity and product quality is one of our top priorities,” stated Mr. Shaobai Liu, President & CEO of Kinwong.



“When we decided to move from conventional screen printing to a mass volume inkjet process, the only logical choice based on our excellent experience with their inkjet printers and technologies, was Orbotech. The eco-friendly Sprint 200 inkjet printers are extremely fast and are far more environmentally-friendly than our previous systems. They consume less water and electricity, improve our yield and reduce our operating costs,” Mr. Shaobai Liu adds



Powered by Orbotech’s DotStream Pro Technology, the solution delivers a high level of accuracy, flexibility and precision on a wide range of substrate thicknesses and types, including rigid and flex. Suitable for even advanced legend designs, the Sprint 200 excels at printing fine features down to 0.5mm, Orbotech states in a press release.



“We are delighted that Kinwong continues to turn to Orbotech to extend their inkjet printer deployment for high volume production,” said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. “Together with our world-class customer service, Orbotech prides itself on delivering market-leading, superior quality, high throughput solutions that answer our customers’ needs both today and beyond. We are confident that our Sprint 200 inkjet printers will enable Kinwong to increase their eco-friendly mass production capacity while maintaining their position as a leading PCB producer.”