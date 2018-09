Samsung halts production of Galaxy Note 7

© scanrail dreamstime.com

It’s hasn’t been a smooth release of the South Korean company’s new flagship smartphone. Following reports of fire-prone batteries – recalls – and more fires, the company has now decided to suspend production of the unit.

After smoke coming from one of the replacement devices caused the evacuation of a passenger plane in the US, carries in both the US and Australia have suspended sales or exchanges of the Note 7, reports Reuters.The fact that the replacement units also suffer from battery cell issues suggests that the company has failed to take care of the problem – which has probably already tainted the Note 7 name."If the Note 7 is allowed to continue it could lead to the single greatest act of brand self-destruction in the history of modern technology," Eric Schiffer, brand strategy expert and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Reuters.According to sources to the news agency, the South Korean tech-giant has now halted the production of the phone – information that the company has yet to comment on. It is still unsure if the problem has been identified, the company told Reuters that it was investigating reports of “heat damage issues” and that it would address these concerns immediately.When production was halted and for how long it will stay down is still unsure, but what is certain is that this is a problem that the company can not afford to have happen again – not with the Note 7.In a statement released on 10.07.2016 , Samsung says that the company "understands the concern our carriers and consumers must be feeling after recent reports have raised questions about our newly released replacement Note7 devices.We continue to move quickly to investigate the reported case to determine the cause and will share findings as soon as possible."