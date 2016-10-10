© Faraday Future

Faraday Future reaches 1’000 US employees

Electric car company Faraday Future has grown swiftly since its founding back in May of 2014. The company is now welcoming its 1’000th employee in the US.

As stated earlier, the company was founded in May 2014 by a handful of industry professional – a few coming directly from competitor Tesla – and quickly gained momentum as a newcomer in the industry. Based in Los Angeles, FF has since opened two new offices in the US in Silicon Valley and North Las Vegas.



“At our LA headquarters, our workforce is comprised of experts from more than 30 different countries, with 60 unique languages spoken. We are a technology-focused company driven by the common goal of building the next generation of mobility. Roughly 75% of Faraday Future’s employees specialize in Engineering and R&D to help engineer and validate our future vehicles; the remaining workforce consists of Design, Marketing & Communications, Sales, HR, Accounting, Legal, Finance, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Administration departments. We look forward to continuing the expansion of our company,” said Alan Cherry, VP of HR, Faraday Future.