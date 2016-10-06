© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

MediaTek aims to triple employment in India

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek, has announced that it is planning to triple its workforce in India to 1’500 in three years as the company expands its R&D as well as customer service operations.

The company will house a “Smartphone Design-Training program” to foster and develop talent for India’s fast-growing handset industry.



The program – created in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India, Indian Cellular Association (ICA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan – aims to accelerate the ‘Make in India’ initiative. MediaTek will share its smartphone design expertise, and leverage its global ecosystem to support the program.



The program will provide hands-on training to managers and senior engineers from India on efficient planning and execution of handset design projects.



“We appreciate the effort the Indian Government is making towards building a global manufacturing base for the electronics sector in the country,” said Mr. Ming-Kai Tsai, Chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “MediaTek, as a key partner to the country’s growth story, is taking its commitment a step further to support domestic innovation and production.”



“We have observed that hardware design in the handset industry, especially integration of key components, is lacking in India so the idea of this program is to pick professionals working in the hardware domain and further train them in handset specific design to narrow the current gap in the local industry,” said Ms. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, MeitY.



India is the world fourth largest smartphone market – and several big companies have taken note of this and see the potential of the “Make in India” initiative. EMS-giant Foxconn is also planning on expanding its footprint in the country and grabbing a share of the market.



About 50 professionals – with R&D experience in electronics – will be selected from key handset makers across the country to take part in the training program. MediaTek will train engineers in R&D competence and design project management. The company will also coordinate with key component companies to be part of the training module with hands-on instruction.



Since MediaTek opened its India office in Noida in 2004, the company has invested USD 350 million in the country and expand its business by establish an R&D facility in Bengaluru. The company currently employs 500 people in India – but in a press release the it states that it plans to triple the number to 1’500 in three years.