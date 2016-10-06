© trueffelpix dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 06, 2016
MediaTek aims to triple employment in India
Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek, has announced that it is planning to triple its workforce in India to 1’500 in three years as the company expands its R&D as well as customer service operations.
The company will house a “Smartphone Design-Training program” to foster and develop talent for India’s fast-growing handset industry.
The program – created in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India, Indian Cellular Association (ICA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan – aims to accelerate the ‘Make in India’ initiative. MediaTek will share its smartphone design expertise, and leverage its global ecosystem to support the program.
The program will provide hands-on training to managers and senior engineers from India on efficient planning and execution of handset design projects.
“We appreciate the effort the Indian Government is making towards building a global manufacturing base for the electronics sector in the country,” said Mr. Ming-Kai Tsai, Chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “MediaTek, as a key partner to the country’s growth story, is taking its commitment a step further to support domestic innovation and production.”
“We have observed that hardware design in the handset industry, especially integration of key components, is lacking in India so the idea of this program is to pick professionals working in the hardware domain and further train them in handset specific design to narrow the current gap in the local industry,” said Ms. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, MeitY.
India is the world fourth largest smartphone market – and several big companies have taken note of this and see the potential of the “Make in India” initiative. EMS-giant Foxconn is also planning on expanding its footprint in the country and grabbing a share of the market.
About 50 professionals – with R&D experience in electronics – will be selected from key handset makers across the country to take part in the training program. MediaTek will train engineers in R&D competence and design project management. The company will also coordinate with key component companies to be part of the training module with hands-on instruction.
Since MediaTek opened its India office in Noida in 2004, the company has invested USD 350 million in the country and expand its business by establish an R&D facility in Bengaluru. The company currently employs 500 people in India – but in a press release the it states that it plans to triple the number to 1’500 in three years.
The program – created in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India, Indian Cellular Association (ICA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan – aims to accelerate the ‘Make in India’ initiative. MediaTek will share its smartphone design expertise, and leverage its global ecosystem to support the program.
The program will provide hands-on training to managers and senior engineers from India on efficient planning and execution of handset design projects.
“We appreciate the effort the Indian Government is making towards building a global manufacturing base for the electronics sector in the country,” said Mr. Ming-Kai Tsai, Chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “MediaTek, as a key partner to the country’s growth story, is taking its commitment a step further to support domestic innovation and production.”
“We have observed that hardware design in the handset industry, especially integration of key components, is lacking in India so the idea of this program is to pick professionals working in the hardware domain and further train them in handset specific design to narrow the current gap in the local industry,” said Ms. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, MeitY.
India is the world fourth largest smartphone market – and several big companies have taken note of this and see the potential of the “Make in India” initiative. EMS-giant Foxconn is also planning on expanding its footprint in the country and grabbing a share of the market.
About 50 professionals – with R&D experience in electronics – will be selected from key handset makers across the country to take part in the training program. MediaTek will train engineers in R&D competence and design project management. The company will also coordinate with key component companies to be part of the training module with hands-on instruction.
Since MediaTek opened its India office in Noida in 2004, the company has invested USD 350 million in the country and expand its business by establish an R&D facility in Bengaluru. The company currently employs 500 people in India – but in a press release the it states that it plans to triple the number to 1’500 in three years.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments