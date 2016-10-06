© atlas elektronik_

Atlas Elektronik finished mid-life upgrade of Pansio

On October 3rd, 2016, the fully refitted minelayer Pansio has been handed over to the Finnish Navy.

The mid-life upgrade has been carried out by Atlas Elektronik Finland Oy together with Uki Workboat Oy (Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy) as a subcontractor. All three Pansio-class minelayers Pansio, Porkkala and Pyhäranta will be refitted. Pansio is the first to be completed. The refitting will extend the use of the ships well into the 2030’s.



“All the work required for the refitting was done in Finland. We have already had significant joint projects with the Finnish Navy and Border Guard. During these previous projects we have built up a considerable amount of know-how in Finland. We hope to be able to utilize these skills in future naval projects, too, says the CEO of Atlas Elektronik Finland (AEFI), Jaakko Savisaari.



AEFI has previously delivered systems technology to Hamina class missile boats of the Finnish Navy. They have also delivered an integrated navigation and mission management system to the offshore patrol vessel Turva of the Finnish Border Guard.



The machinery, satellite communications and light weapons systems required for the currently renovated minelayers were purchased from abroad since there is no Finnish manufacturer. AEFI carried out the whole systems programming in Finland.