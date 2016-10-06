© richard thomas dreamstime.com

Wacker expands US R&D capacities for silicones

Munich based chemical company Wacker, is expanding its research and development facilities for silicones by establishing a new R&D center located in Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

The facility is dedicated to support Wacker's overall business and product development in the North, Central and South America regions. In a first phase, the Group is investing a single digit million US-dollar figure mainly for equipment and installation of the labs. The facility will officially open in the first half of 2017, the company states in a press release.