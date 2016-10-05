© otnaydur dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity completes acquisition of Intercontec

Connectivity and sensors company, TE Connectivity, has completed the acquisition of the Intercontec Group.

TE is now starting the integration process and has appointed a new general manager, Peter Van Loo, formerly the general manager of TE’s Industrial Rail business, to manage the transition.



Intercontec is a manufacturer of circular metric connectors – The company is headquartered in Niederwinkling, Germany, and four production plants in the country. I



With the acquisition TE is strengthening its role as a full solution provider, particularly for factory automation and machinery customers. TE will broaden its harsh connectivity portfolio especially in industrial power and signal connectors with the addition of Intercontec’s complementary circular metric connectors alongside TE’s own circular and rectangular heavy duty connectors.



Craig McDonnell, vice president and general manager, TE Connectivity, Automation and Control, comments: “Intercontec’s heavy duty connectors expand TE’s range of solutions for harsh environment applications. In addition, this acquisition will expand TE’s access to the machinery and electrical channel in Europe. Our complementary product portfolios and way of working make Intercontec the perfect fit for TE’s growth strategy and for strengthening support for our customers and markets.”



Intercontec Group’s newly appointed general manager Peter Van Loo, said: “With TE’s comprehensive product portfolio behind us and the innovation and engineering strength of a global large-scale company, we will be able to improve our future competitiveness globally while retaining the superior service level customers expect from Intercontec and TE.”