Nokia boosts its base station power efficiency by acquiring Eta Devices

Nokia has acquired Eta Devices, a US-based start-up specialising in power amplifier efficiency solutions for base stations, access points and devices.

The acquisition will aid Nokia to enhance its base station energy efficiency, an increasingly important area for operators on the path to 4.9G and 5G.



The demand for data from consumers and businesses is surging, as is the number of connected devices and things, with operators increasingly needing power that is delivered both cost-effectively and sustainably. Eta Devices' ETAdvanced power management technology solution aims to reduce heat waste drastically through the use of a new amplifier that works like an automated gearbox, adjusting energy usage by constantly providing just the right amount of power required for a radio signal. This translates to savings for operators that can be invested as 4.9G and 5G approach.



The solution also reduces the need for backup power, translating into smaller base station cabinets and reduced equipment breakdown rates.



The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with an R&D office in Stockholm, Sweden, and it employs approximately 20 people. The acquisition includes fixed assets, employees, intellectual property rights as well as lease and supplier agreements.