October 04, 2016
Ruag Cyber Security to become its own business unit
Ruag is ramping up its cyber security activities. The next step will be to establish the independent Cyber Security Business Unit as of 1 January 2017.
The business unit will be led by internationally experienced manager and cyber security expert Dietmar Thelen.
Ruag plans to develop its cyber security business more quickly and to invest tens of millions of Swiss francs into this field over the coming years. The company announced this back in June 2016. Part of this strategy involves expanding the product and service portfolio, plus consolidating the market position, both in Switzerland and in neighbouring countries. Establishing an independent Cyber Security Business Unit is another crucial step within this strategy. Until now, "Cyber Security" at Ruag was a profit centre within the NEO Services Business Unit. "By having this dedicated Business Unit, we will be able to devote the time and effort necessary to further shape Ruag into one of the leading cyber security partners for European armed forces, authorities and operators of critical infrastructures," says Dr. Markus A. Zoller, CEO Ruag Defence.
The newly established Cyber Security Business Unit is to be led by Dietmar Thelen, an expert in this field with many years of experience under his belt. Since his time in the German Armed Forces, he has been involved in developing software to be used in analysis tools for data transmission methods and code analysis.
Dr. Markus A. Zoller, CEO of Ruag Defence, is pleased by the new appointment: "With Dietmar Thelen, we have added an acknowledged expert in the field of cyber security to our team. I wish him a successful start in his new role, and look forward to working with him." In addition, Zoller thanks Diego Schmidlin, who will continue to lead the profit centre Cyber Security until the end of 2016, for his dedication and performance. As a future member of the new business unit's management Schmidlin will take on the role of Senior Manager Innovation & Technology Cyber Security.
