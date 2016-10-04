© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Season Group expands in Canada

Patrick Plastics Inc. - Season Group's entity in Canada - has moved to a new location in Markham, Ontario.

Commenting on the investment, Carl Hung, President and CEO said “The achievement of AS9100 approval at this site has resulted in significant interest from the Aerospace sector and we needed to increase capacity to cope with this anticipated growth. In moving to Markham, we have not only doubled the square footage available for manufacturing but have also invested in a facility that sits on 4.3 acres of land to allow for further expansion.”



Linda Young, GM of the Canadian operations added “We spent considerable time selecting the ideal location for our new plant and chose the City of Markham because it is amongst the 16 largest cities in Canada. It is seen by many as the “High Tech Capital” of Canada and the move provides us with a significant improvement in transport links to our key customers. Just as importantly, the new site provides us with access to a local community that will be able to support us as we look to further develop our services in Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Assembly. As well as the Aerospace sector growth that Carl mentioned, our existing TS16949 and ISO13485 customers are also showing interest in regionalizing their supply chains and we are seeing the same “right shoring” trend as other sites within the Season Group. With this move to Markham, we are ready for the inevitable growth in demand for our services.”