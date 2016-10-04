© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 04, 2016
Kulicke & Soffa appoints Fusen Chen as president and CEO
Kulicke & Soffa Industries has named Fusen Chen as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 31, 2016.
“The semiconductor equipment industry is experiencing rapid change. The need for form-factor reductions, performance improvements and energy efficiency result in greater semiconductor complexity requiring comprehensive Advanced Packaging solutions. While K&S continues to be the market leader in wire bonding, by leveraging its strong technological platform and strategically investing in R&D, the Company is now well positioned to take advantage of these new Advanced Packaging growth opportunities,” said Garrett E. Pierce, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
He continues; “With his deep familiarity of the semiconductor equipment industry, strong understanding of the enabling technologies, proven track record in developing new products and driving revenue and profitability growth, Fusen has the experience, intellect and determination essential to further drive K&S growth and expansion. I would also like to thank Jonathan for his strong stewardship of the Company over the last year.”
Fusen joins K&S from Mattson Technology, Inc. where he was the President and CEO. Under his leadership the company turned around years of losses to generate significant revenue growth and achieved sustained profitability.
“I’m incredibly excited and honored to join K&S,” said Fusen Chen. “K&S has a proud history as a market and technology leader in the semiconductor equipment industry. I look forward to working with the highly talented employees of the Company as we focus on executing new business growth and accelerating innovation of both new and core products to continue delivering maximum value to our customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”
Fusen previously served as an executive vice president at Novellus Systems, with the responsibility for all semiconductor business units. Prior to this position, he was the chief technology officer at Novellus, with the responsibility for defining the company's technology strategy and direction. As the CTO, Fusen was Novellus's primary executive interface with customers in Asia.
He continues; “With his deep familiarity of the semiconductor equipment industry, strong understanding of the enabling technologies, proven track record in developing new products and driving revenue and profitability growth, Fusen has the experience, intellect and determination essential to further drive K&S growth and expansion. I would also like to thank Jonathan for his strong stewardship of the Company over the last year.”
Fusen joins K&S from Mattson Technology, Inc. where he was the President and CEO. Under his leadership the company turned around years of losses to generate significant revenue growth and achieved sustained profitability.
“I’m incredibly excited and honored to join K&S,” said Fusen Chen. “K&S has a proud history as a market and technology leader in the semiconductor equipment industry. I look forward to working with the highly talented employees of the Company as we focus on executing new business growth and accelerating innovation of both new and core products to continue delivering maximum value to our customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”
Fusen previously served as an executive vice president at Novellus Systems, with the responsibility for all semiconductor business units. Prior to this position, he was the chief technology officer at Novellus, with the responsibility for defining the company's technology strategy and direction. As the CTO, Fusen was Novellus's primary executive interface with customers in Asia.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments