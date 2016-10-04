© Stratasys

Schneider Electric's 'Factory of the Future' strategy adds Stratasys 3D printing

The French multi-national corporation, Schneider Electric, has worked with Additive manufacturing solutions company, Stratasys, to include 3D printing into its manufacturing processes.

Specializing in electricity distribution, automation management and the production of installation components for energy management, Schneider Electric is using a combination of Stratasys PolyJet and FDM based 3D Printing solutions for product development, prototypes and industrialization. This comprises multiple applications, including injection molding and assembly-line tooling, the design and production of which is managed via the company’s internal model shop, Openlab.



The immediate savings estimated to amount to up to 90% in both time and money since deploying Stratasys 3D printing solutions across its production operations in Grenoble, France, according to a press release.



“This year, Schneider will launch around 400 new solutions, which is more than one a day,” says Sylvain Gire, Vice-President GSC Transformation-Industrialization at Schneider Electric. “Therefore, it is critical that we adopt technologies that help us reduce time-to-market.”



“As well as the astronomical cost-saving enjoyed from 3D printing injection molds, we’ve also drastically cut the time taken to produce them, so we’re looking at a win-win every time,” he adds. “Manufacturing the prototype molds in aluminum necessitates – in some cases – a lead time of as much as two months, but with Stratasys’ 3D printing solutions, the whole process is completed within a week. That’s a roughly 90 percent saving again, which would be unfathomable with any other technology.”