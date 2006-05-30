Enea Wins Break-through Order from ZTE in China

ZTE of China has selected Enea's real-time operating system OSE. Under the agreement, OSE will be used in ZTE's mobile phone chip set for the W-CDMA standard.

ZTE is China's largest listed telecoms manufacturer with shares publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In a highly competitive market ZTE Corporation is the fastest growing global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions.



“We are very pleased that ZTE has selected Enea as their partner in developing this highly complex 3G chip set. This order further strengthens our position in China and on the Asian market, and confirms our position as the premier choice for 3G mobile terminals” says Marcus Hjortsberg, Director of Enea's operations in Asia.



OSE was selected by ZTE after a thorough technical and commercial evaluation.



"We decided to choose Enea's OSE because of its advanced and robust OS architecture, high performance and small footprint. We also valued Enea's ability to provide us with high-quality support and training," says Ms Junyi Yang, Director Assistant of Micro-Electronic Institute, ZTE in a statement.