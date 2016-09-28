© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Nordson aims to optimise polymer industry customers service with expanded manufacturing center

Austintown facility to serve as a production, sales and customer service hub in the Americas for key polymer processing components

As part of an initiative to optimise service to the growing global polymer processing market, Nordson Corporation plans to combine its existing screw and barrel operations in Youngstown, Ohio; New Castle, Pennsylvania; and Pulaski, Virginia into a single expanded manufacturing center of excellence in Austintown, Ohio.



“We expect this initiative to drive efficiencies in manufacturing processes, decrease lead times, enhance customer service, improve competitiveness and accelerate growth,” said John Keane, Nordson Corporate Senior Vice President. “Our plan is for Austintown to join similar regional hubs for our screw and barrel products in Thailand and Germany. No other single supplier will be able to provide the polymer industry with such localized service on a global scale.”



Nordson expects the transition to an existing facility in Austintown to be completed over the next 18 months, subject to the conclusion of customary negotiations with local and state officials. The transition will occur in stages to minimize any potential impact to current customers. Planned investments in the facility over the period include upgraded bi-metallic processing and machining systems to improve product quality, precision and throughput.



The majority of positions in the existing Youngstown, New Castle and Pulaski facilities will transfer to the Austintown facility. Total employment in Austintown is expected to be approximately 260.