Sharp aims to enhance relationship with UMC

Last year Sharp entered into a brand licensing agreement with a Slovakian company, Universal Media Corporation s.r.o. (UMC), which relate to a business alliance that aimed at transforming Sharp’s LCD TV business in the European market.

Sharp now informs that it has reached a basic agreement with the UMC group this time, attempting to enhance the relationship. The companies will explore the possibility of an investment to UMC group as well as to jointly pursue a business expansion, and will proceed with discussion for the execution of a new alliance agreement.



Sharp will further advance the initiatives to establish a global brand in the European market, through the execution of this agreement.