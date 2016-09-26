© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

IMI Mexico achieves ISO 14001 recertification

EMS provider Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), informs that its subsidiary IMI Mexico recently achieved ISO14001 recertification with no major or minor non conformity issue.

An ISO 14001 certification assures stakeholders that environmental impact is being measured and improved. The company founded its Mexican subsidiary back in 1996. The 25'000 square meter facility has a focus towards the Automotive and Industrial markets.