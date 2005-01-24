Electronics Production | January 24, 2005
Infineon sales down 9%
First quarter revenues were Euro 1.82 billion, down 9 percent sequentially, reflecting reduced sales volumes in all segments.
Net income in the first quarter was Euro 142 million, up from net income of Euro 44 million sequentially; first quarter EBIT increased to Euro 211 million from Euro 113 million in the prior quarter. Results of both quarters were affected by non-recurring effects.
In the first quarter of financial year 2005, Infineon Technologies AG reported a sequential revenues decrease in each of its business segments. Sales volumes in the three logic segments declined mainly due to lower demand driven by inventory corrections by customers. Although bit production increased slightly in the Memory Products segment, overall sales volumes declined. The segment has increased inventory levels back to normal levels to serve customers more efficiently and flexibly in the future.
Excluding the impact of non-recurring license income of Euro 118 million resulting from the settlement with ProMOS in the first quarter and the impact of impairment and antitrust related charges of Euro 132 million in the prior quarter, EBIT declined in all segments except the Wireline Communications segment. The company’s comparable EBIT decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volumes, and lower fab utilization in the Secure Mobile Solutions and Automotive & Industrial segments. Results were also negatively impacted by the decline of the US dollar.
“As anticipated in our outlook from last quarter, we have seen a slowdown in most of our application segments, a further clear market weakening and lower customer demand during the first quarter,” said Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, CEO and President of Infineon Technologies AG. “We have thus taken necessary measures to adjust inventory levels, which negatively impacted our first quarter’s results.”
Based on the ordering behavior of Infineon’s customers and forecasts of market research institutes, Infineon anticipates a continued slowdown in demand in the overall worldwide semiconductor market during the second quarter of financial year 2005. Due to seasonal effects, pricing pressure in all of the company’s application segments, and a further decline in demand as customers continue to adjust inventory, the company expects revenues and earnings in the current quarter to decline further.
“While many of the measures we have taken to improve our competitiveness are a real challenge for our company in the short term, they are necessary in order to secure our mid and long term future,” commented Dr. Ziebart. “We have further tightened the control on cost, investment and working capital and have identified fixed cost reductions of Euro 200 million for the 2005 financial year compared to the original plan.”
In the first quarter of financial year 2005, Infineon Technologies AG reported a sequential revenues decrease in each of its business segments. Sales volumes in the three logic segments declined mainly due to lower demand driven by inventory corrections by customers. Although bit production increased slightly in the Memory Products segment, overall sales volumes declined. The segment has increased inventory levels back to normal levels to serve customers more efficiently and flexibly in the future.
Excluding the impact of non-recurring license income of Euro 118 million resulting from the settlement with ProMOS in the first quarter and the impact of impairment and antitrust related charges of Euro 132 million in the prior quarter, EBIT declined in all segments except the Wireline Communications segment. The company’s comparable EBIT decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volumes, and lower fab utilization in the Secure Mobile Solutions and Automotive & Industrial segments. Results were also negatively impacted by the decline of the US dollar.
“As anticipated in our outlook from last quarter, we have seen a slowdown in most of our application segments, a further clear market weakening and lower customer demand during the first quarter,” said Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, CEO and President of Infineon Technologies AG. “We have thus taken necessary measures to adjust inventory levels, which negatively impacted our first quarter’s results.”
Based on the ordering behavior of Infineon’s customers and forecasts of market research institutes, Infineon anticipates a continued slowdown in demand in the overall worldwide semiconductor market during the second quarter of financial year 2005. Due to seasonal effects, pricing pressure in all of the company’s application segments, and a further decline in demand as customers continue to adjust inventory, the company expects revenues and earnings in the current quarter to decline further.
“While many of the measures we have taken to improve our competitiveness are a real challenge for our company in the short term, they are necessary in order to secure our mid and long term future,” commented Dr. Ziebart. “We have further tightened the control on cost, investment and working capital and have identified fixed cost reductions of Euro 200 million for the 2005 financial year compared to the original plan.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments