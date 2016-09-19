© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon

Jenoptik will once again deliver important components - worth just under EUR 4 millon - for the Patriot missile defense system.

The order from Raytheon includes power generators, which supply the radar and the launcher systems of the missile defense system with electrical power. Jenoptik develops and produces the power generators as well as other Patriot subsystems at its Altenstadt location in Bavaria, Germany.



As a long-term supplier for the system, the technology group announced the receipt of several new orders at the start of August. Further orders are expected by the end of the year. All orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of the Defense & Civil Systems segment for 2016 as well as 2017. Following a strong year in 2015, the segment again increased its revenue and earnings in the first half year 2016, generating revenue of EUR 111 million.



Patriot is a ground-based mid-range missile air defense system that provides a defense against aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.