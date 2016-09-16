© hero

hereO and Flex collaborates on GPS wearables for families

hereO, creator family location services, has entered into a product development and manufacturing partnership with Flex (formerly Flextronics).

Flex and hereO will collaborate on designing, engineering and the production of the company’s nex-gen wearable technology products – Pet Tracker, Tracker of Things, hereO Senior, and current in-market hereO GPS Watch for kids.



So what are we talking about? Well the hereO suite of products are essentially a set of gadgets that provides all day every day connectivity and via an app forwards information such as; real-time location updates, check-in/out notifications, proximity breach alerts, smart safe-zones, location history, and tracking of school attendance.



Mike Dennison, president of the Consumer Technologies Group at Flex, said, "Wearable technology spans almost every industry, from personal fitness and health to automotive, but probably our greatest emotional attachment is to those wearable technologies that provide safety and security for our families – our children, our parents, and even our pets. We are excited to be partnering with hereO to help ensure seamless functionality while maintaining the aesthetic appeal of this family of products."



"Flex is clearly a leader in the design and manufacturing of many of today's global wearable brands," said Gill Meldenson, hereO CEO and Founder. "We saw this as a great opportunity to partner with an expert in the field to help bring our current hereO products to the mass market, while collaborating on the design and engineering of additional innovative products to complement the hereO family ecosystem. As a company founded by parents, for parents, hereO is relentlessly committed to fundamentally improving and transforming the way families connect. This partnership is a big step in realizing that vision."